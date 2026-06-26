Sports for Active Seniors Biking

media release: Thursday July 23: 9:15 Pheasant Branch trail Middleton (Hopefully an earlier time will give us cooler tempera-tures).

Start Location: Orchid Heights Park, 4198 Park Trl., Middleton, WI 53597

Surface: Hard crushed rock with a small section of loose gravel.We will ride the Pheasant Branch Conservancy Trail about 1 1/2 mile, then pick up the Corridor Creek trail, and ride west until the trail ends at Tallard soccer field. There, we can take a break to have a snack and walkaround a bit before heading back.). The majority of the trail is paved. Terrain: mostly flat One short hill - Hard crushed stone at the beginning. Distance: ~13 miles round trip; Speed: 10-12 mph Weather: If the forecast is rain, storms or strong wind, the ride will be rescheduled.

Sue Poehlman - 608-843-1381 or Kim Andruss - 608 -212-0530