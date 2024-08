media release: WEDNESDAY 09/11/2024 - 10 AM - Riley to Mount Horeb. Meet at the at the Riley Military Ridge trail head at 10 AM. It is a slow climb from Riley to Mt. Horeb on clay packed trail. Round trip is about 13 miles. Lunch will be in Mount Horeb (location to be determined). Questions and info: Phyllis C.- Phone: 1-909-633-6985 or sonbeam61@gmail.com