Sports for Active Seniors Biking

Rock N Wool Winery, Poynette W7817 Drake Road, Poynette, Wisconsin 53955

media release: Rock & Wool Winery Ride Wednesday, Sept. 10, 10am

The ride will be all country and Cty roads, no trails) approx. 14 to 16 mile ride. Directions: Take Hwy 90 to Hwy 51 north. Follow 51

through Poynette. Turn right on Drake Street. The winery is on the right. Pull into the driveway, Parking is on the left of barn.

Other option: take Hwy 90 all the way to Hwy 60. Drive through Arlington. Turn left on Hwy 51.Then follow directions above. FYI: some of us will need to patronize the winery in return for parking

Harry 608-697-5389

Seniors
Recreation
608-658-2016
