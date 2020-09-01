Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Tuesday September 1 ( rain date Wednesday September 2nd ), on The Great Sauk State Trail. Meet at 1:00 PM at the Chamber of Commerce Trailhead/ Welcome Center. 109 Phillips Blvd. Sauk City. This ride will be 22 miles total, an out and back ride on a black top surface. There are only restrooms at the Trailhead. Bring water, bug spray, bike lock, your mask, disinfecting material, and please be aware of social distancing. Bob Brooks (608) 658-2016