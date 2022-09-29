Sports for Active Seniors Biking

press release: Thursday September 29 at 10:30 am. An "Easy Riders" bike outing in Cambridge/Dane County side from Cambridge, through CamRock Park #1, #2, and ending at CamRock #3 in Rockdale. Surface is a flat, packed gravel easy trail, but very scenic: woods on either side, creek flowing alongside, and several ponds alongside (I can hear the bullfrogs already).

The trail is approx. 6-miles TOTAL. However, along the way - for those more energetic and/or Adventurous - there are other options at CamRock #1, #2, and #3: Packed dirt trails, trails through woods and meadows, trails in Rockdale that are more hilly - ALL easily accessible from the main flat, gravel trail. Something for everyone!!!!

Remember water bottle and bike-lock if you wish to stop for lunch at the turn-around point in Rockdale OR upon your return to downtown Cambridge. "Rockdale Bar & Grill" tavern in Rockdale serving cheeseburgers/various menu. ALSO various restaurants/coffee places serving larger menu and/or sandwiches in downtown Cambridge. For more information, contact Yvonne Sorge 1-608-221-3926, yvonnesor@gmail.com or Sue Markwardt 1-920-650-3998, "samjeffer@yahoo.com"

DIRECTIONS: From Madison Beltline (Hwy. 12/18): Go East on 12/18, approx. 18-miles to Cambridge from Madison's east side. At Cambridge (KwikTrip on right-hand side) 12/18 splits. Take the right turn and get on Hwy. 12. (Do NOT take 18 as that continues due east to Jefferson.) Pass KwikTrip, follow curve to left past the pizza place and BP Gas; turn right onto Pleasant Street. At playground equipment turn left onto Water Street - across from city-park is the parking lot or you can park on the street. There is a sign: "CamRock Park Trail/Dane County Parks". There is a cream-colored-brick restroom area across from trailhead and parking lot.

You may pull onto the grassy or cement area to park. There is a garage there and house to one side; however, the lot closest to the trailhead is public-parking for the trail. Do not park in front of garage door.