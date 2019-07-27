Southern Wisconsin Butterfly Association Field Trip

press release: Butterflies of Yahara Heights

Sat, June 27, 10 am – 12 noon, Yahara Heights County Park, Catfish Ct entrance

From the Southern Wisconsin Butterfly Association: Yahara Heights Park has over 3,000 feet of water frontage, spectacular wetland views, over 3 miles of hiking trails, and an impressive prairie restoration which provides a much-needed wildlife habitat preserve. We expect to see Swallowtails, Sulphurs, Blues, Crescents, Monarchs and Skippers, and more nectaring at wildflowers. We will look for any stray immigrants from the South. Leaders are Ginny Nelson and Pam Skaar.

This trip is on mostly level mowed grass trails and is suitable for mobility scooters.

Directions: heading north from central Madison on HWY 113 / Northport Dr., 1/3 mile past HWY M, turn right on River Rd., then immediate right onto Catfish Ct. Just after the farm fields on the left, you will see a sign for the Cherokee Marsh Natural Resource Area and a gravel parking area, which is where we will meet.

The address for navigating is Catfish Ct, Waunakee, WI 53597.

Sponsored by the Southern Wisconsin Butterfly Association.