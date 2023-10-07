Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

media release:

October 7, 2023 – Big Spring Branch, Iowa County, 5465 Big Spring Road, Highland

(Lots of details in this announcement, be sure to read carefully.)

Time: 9 am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

Where: The work site is located in a beautiful wooded valley near Spurgeon Vineyards & Winery. Unless you know this area, it may be difficult to find. The Fire Code is 5465 Big Spring Road, town of Highland, which can be entered into your phone or the Google Map Link is https://maps.app.goo.gl/WabkPHPkFyWHqj6c8

And for those of you that want written directions: Get to Cobb, then north on STH 80 to Highland, take County Rd Q west for about 2 miles, then turn right on Big Spring Rd and go 1 mile to our worksite.

What: This will be a joint workday with the Nohr Chapter, assisting the DNR with removing willows and box elders along Big Spring Branch in Iowa County. There are tons of willows to be removed. This will be a multi-year project. The goal is to remove all the willows and then plant oaks and native habitat. Justin Haglund, DNR Fish Biologist, and Lloyd Meng, Fisheries Technician, will be directing and assisting us, along with some other DNR staff.

It is absolutely critical that all willow cuttings are treated. If you are using loppers or a chainsaw, it is probably best to do your own treating. For those using a brush cutter, someone should follow you with herbicide. The willows will be left where they fall as they will soon “dissolve” and the box elders will be stacked into habitat/burn piles. There are some young red oaks that need to be left alone. When in doubt, check with someone to make sure before cutting.

Bring: Bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, and eye and ear protection. Also bring reusable water bottles that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Stay hydrated.

Parking: There are two DNR parking areas and lots of parking along Big Spring Creek Road. Traffic is light on this road, so it is okay to park on both sides of the road,

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Future Workdays (detailed information will be provided later):

Oct 21 - Hefty Creek, Rudd Easement, Green County, removing box elders and invasive woodies and installing brush bundle upstream from where we worked last spring. The work area will be off of Disch Rd at the north end of the easement. Vince Schmitz, DNR Fish Biologist Habitat Specialist, will again be assisting us.

Nov 4 - Whitford Creek, TPE Sylvan Conservation Area, on Sylvan Road. Removing box elders and willows from the stream. We had two workdays there last spring and this will finish up this project.

Dec 2 - Kittleson Creek along Cty Rd H, Dane County, removing willows just west of the bridge on Kittleson Road. The willows will be stacked, with the assistance of the landowner with his skid steer, and used next spring to build a brush bundle.