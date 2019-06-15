Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

press release: SWTU Workday

June, 2019 – Sugar River (Davidson Wildlife Unit)

Time: 9am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

Where: We will be working at the new Dane County wildlife area, the Sugar River Wildlife Area, Davidson Unit, previously referred to as the Zeigler Property. The Davidson Unit is located just south of Verona on Oak Grove Road, which is 1.3 miles south of Highway 151 on Highway 69. Turn right on Oak Grove Road and go about 600 feet to the end of the road. The fire number address is 1855 Hwy 69. Here is a map link: https://binged.it/2Mn84bL

What: We will be installing brush bundles, using the limbs and brush cut at our last workday, which were piled up along the streambank. Some of us will be in the water and others will be on dry land hauling the limbs and brush, and perhaps using our new loppers to trim some of them up. This will be our second brush bundle installation. Our last installation was at the Sarbacker Easement on the Sugar River, and it was a great success. After this workday, SWT’U will be known as experts.

The purpose of brush bundles is to redirect the flow of water back to the channel, exposing the gravel bottom for spawning, and protecting the streambank from erosion. It also provides habitat for young trout. Over the course of a year or so, the brush bundles collect sediment and builds out the streambank.

Important: Be sure to take breaks during the workday, to drink some water, catch your breath, and exchange fish tales.

Bring: Bring waders to work in the water. But there will be plenty of work on dry land. Also bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, and eye and ear protection. Also bring reusable water bottles that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Stay hydrated.

Parking: There should be plenty of parking on Oak Grove Road.