Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

media release: November 15, 2025 – Deer Creek, Dane County Donald Park

Time: 9 am to 12 noon (sawyers that have completed a chainsaw safety course please arrive at 8:30, if needed we can provide a chainsaw and safety equipment).

Where: Deer Creek, Dane County Donald Park. Upstream from where it joins Mt. Vernon Creek. We will meet at the parking lot for Delma’s Shelter, about 2 miles north of Mt. Vernon on Hwy 92. Here is a link:

https://maps.app.goo.gl/MUmR9mAvPjBWvEpS6

What: Our November 15 workday was scheduled for the Duerst property on the Sugar River, but with a great turnout of hard-working volunteers last Saturday, we were able to complete our work there. So, we starting looking around for another site. After meeting on site with James Brodzellar, Dane County watershed coordinator, it was decided that Deer Creek will be a great location. The County will be replacing the corn fields along Deer Creek with prairies. So, restoring the stream banks to native habitat will provide a great environment for the trout. James Brodzellar will be leading this workday. I am sure we will be back several times to help with this effort.

Deer Creek is a small fishable trout stream, but you can’t fish it with all the honeysuckles and other invasive woodies overhanging the steam. So, we will clearing honeysuckles and other invasive woodies to provide access to the stream. But there are some good trees that we want to keep to provide shade on the stream. We will first focus on the honeysuckles.

Some good news about this workday: it is dry and a fairly short walk from the parking lot at Delma’s Shelter. Plus, we will able to drive our work trailer to this location.

Bring: Work gloves, sturdy shoes, eye and ear protection, and reusable water bottles that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Stay hydrated.

Parking: Plan to park on the gravel road that leads to the river.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Future Workdays:

This will be our last workday of the season.