Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

media release: SWTU Workday May 31, 2025 – Sugar River, Duerst Property

First a reminder, our May 24 workday has been cancelled and our last spring workday has been moved up from June 7 to May 31. Sorry for the confusion. June 7 will be a rain backup date.

Time: 9 am to 12 noon (sawyers that have completed a chainsaw safety course please arrive at 8:30, if needed we can provide a chainsaw and safety equipment).

Where: Sugar River, Duerst property, 7309 Riverside Road. Take US 151 (Verona Rd) to Hwy 69, go south about 1 mile to Riverside Rd, turn right (west) and go about ½ mile. Here is a Google Map Link to this location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/9o9sJJ19ZzTJvo8G7

What: Lots of chainsaw work! Dane County purchased this 625-acre property in 2023. It is just upstream from the Davidson Wildlife Unit, where we have had several workdays. The County is the process of restoring this property for public use. We will be clearing honeysuckles and other invasive woodies and creating burn piles. James Brodzeller, Dane County Watershed Coordinator, will be leading the workday.

A little more background on this property…SWTU and the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department worked together to secure a grant through TUDARE for a STIHL workday at this property. STIHL will provide 10 professional sawyers next fall for a full workday of clearing large box elders that are encroaching the river. So, this workday will be clearing out the invasive understory so the STIHL crew can focus on the large box elders. After the large box elders are cleared, the plan is to remove the berm which was installed years ago to keep the flood waters off of this property, this will reconnect the river with the floodplain.

Bring: Work gloves, sturdy shoes, eye and ear protection, and reusable water bottles that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Stay hydrated. Also, there may be some wet spots, so bring your rubber boots if you have them.

Parking: Park on the gravel road that leads toward the river.

This will be our last workday for the Spring. See you in the fall.