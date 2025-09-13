Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

media release: Time: 9 am to 12 noon (sawyers that have completed a chainsaw safety course please arrive at 8:30, if needed we can provide a chainsaw and safety equipment).

Where: Garfoot Creek, Dane County (9050 County Rd KP), where it crosses County Rd KP between Cross Plains and Black Earth about 1.4 miles from Cross Plains. Here is a map link to this location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/KEyH4J59XC7f7NNH8

What: Clearing small box elders and invasive woodies, and creating burn piles. The site is located just upstream of where it enters BEC. This is an important easement for the Black Earth Creek Watershed. It is one the earliest easements in the Black Earth Creek watershed and is needing our help.

Bring: Work gloves, sturdy shoes, eye and ear protection, and reusable water bottles that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Stay hydrated. Also, there may be some wet spots, so bring your rubber boots if you have them.

Parking: We will be parking in the property owner’s barnyard area located at 9050 County Rd KP, Cross Plains.

Lunch: The property owner will be making “Grab and Go” sandwiches

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Future Workdays:

Sept 27- Carol Murphy Joint Nohr/SWTU Workday – Big Spring Branch, Iowa County (5465 Big Spring Rd.) Clearing willows and other invasive woodies. We are naming this workday for Nohr Chapter President, Carol Muphy, who recently passed away. We have had several workdays at this site and hopefully with a good turnout we can finish the job. Justin Haglund, DNR Fish Biologist, and Lloyd Meng, Fisheries Technician, will be directing this workday. Come and share your memories of Carol.

*Special Workday - Oct 15, Wednesday 9:30 to 12:30 – Ley Creek (Iowa County). TUDARE is working with Cummins Emissions Solutions, Inc out of Mineral Point with this workday, which is why it is on a weekday. Lloyd Meng, DNR Fisheries Technician, is coordinating the event and will be directing the volunteers.

Oct 25 - Upper Yahara River in DeForrest – working with the Village of DeForrest clearing honeysuckles and other invasive woodies. We will meet near the intersection of County Rd. CV and Innovation Drive. We need a big turnout for this one.

Nov 1 - Dane County Duerst Property on the Sugar River (7309 Riverside Rd) - clearing honeysuckles and other woody invasives. This is the site where TUDARE has arranged for a team of STIHL professional sawyers to clear large box elders that are encroaching the river. This workday will continue clearing out the invasive understory so the STIHL crew can focus on the large box elders.

Nov 15 – Returning to the Duerst Property.