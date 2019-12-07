Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

press release: The water level, terrain and weather forecast all look great, so we are ON for this Saturday's workday ... the last of 2019. Please plan to join us, and you don't even have to bring bug spray!

And, hey ... you'll want a chance at this! This year's Streamkeeper Rod was built by Jim Bartelt on a stellar Sage 4 wt blank that has retailed for $850. Every workday you attend gives you one entry into a drawing for this custom rod, which we'll do at the Icebreaker in January.

When: 9 am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

Where: Milum Creek - located on Fritz Road in Dane County. Traveling from Madison take Hwy 69 south to Paoli. At Paoli turn right on Cty Rd PB and travel 2 miles to Cty Rd A. Turn right on Cty Rd A, travel 3 miles west to Fritz Rd. Turn south on Fritz Rd, travel 3/4 mile to Milum Creek - you will cross the West Branch of the Sugar River in route. If you miss Cty Rd PB, no need to turn around as Hwy 69 also intersects Cty Rd A, and follow the above directions. Here is a Google Map link to this location: https://goo.gl/maps/ iNTS7MDEaMwheQgDA

What: We are returning to Milum Creek for our last workday of the year to continue clearing out box elders and invasive brush. Milium is a small spring fed tributary to the West Branch of the Sugar River and is a new Dane County easement. The DNR recently surveyed a very short section of the stream and found brook trout and brown trout under the bridge near where we will be working. The brookies outnumbered the browns and it appears the trout were spawned in Milum Creek.

We will be cutting and treating box elders and invasive brush (honeysuckles & autumn olives) on the southside of the stream in order to allow sunshine in and hopefully establishing native grasses and forbs, helping to stabilize the streambanks. If weather permits, we will do burn piles. There is lots of work to be done.

Bring: Some areas in the work area may be a bit muddy, so bring rubber boots if you have them. Also bring gloves, sturdy shoes, eye and ear protection, loppers; otherwise the chapter has equipment you can use. Also bring reusable water bottles that can be re-filled from our 5-gal water jug.

Parking: Park on the west side of the road to allow for the safe flow of traffic.