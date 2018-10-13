Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

press release: October 13, 2018 – Steiner Creek (Lafayette County)

9am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

Steiner Creek is a brook trout steam located within the Yellowstone Wildlife Area in Lafayette County, just north of Lake Yellowstone off of English Hollow Road. Take Hwy 151 west out of Madison to Hwy 78 (west side of Mt. Horeb) and go south to Blanchardville. On the south side of Blanchardville take Cty. Rd F 8 miles west to English Hollow Rd., which is 1/4 mile west of the entrance to Lake Yellowstone. Go north on English Hollow approximately 1/4 mile and turn into the entrance to the wildlife area. Follow the gravel road for about 1/8 mile to our worksite.

Here is a map to this location.

What: Bradd Sims with the DNR has requested our help in clearing out willows along this stream. The willows are so thick you can’t get to the stream or even see the stream in some spots. The Harry and Laura Nohr Chapter will be joining us for this workday and at this time we are planning to grill some brats for lunch. Bradd Sims will be doing a stream shocking demonstration following the workday.

Bring: Work waders as we will be working on both sides of the stream. The DNR is planning to build a small walking bridge to cross the stream, but to be on the safe side bring your waders, if you have them. Also bring gloves, sturdy shoes, eye and ear protection, and loppers and hand saws; otherwise the chapter has equipment you can use. Also bring reusable water bottles that can be re-filled from our 5-gal water jug.

Parking: After entering the entrance to the Yellowstone Wildlife Area, follow the gravel road for about 1/8 mile to our worksite. The DNR is planning to mow a parking area, but if this doesn’t happen park along the side of the gravel road.