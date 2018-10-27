Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

press release: Oct. 27, 2018 – Sugar River – Sarbacker Easement, 9am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

The Sarbacker Easement is located just 1/3 mile north of Paoli on Range Trail Road at the bridge crossing. Here is a map to this location. The map shows a fire number for this location, but disregard as there is no fire number. This is a new Dane County easement that you will want to check out.

What: Extensive clearing of brush and box elders. We will be working on the south side of the river going downstream toward Paoli. The goal is to clear a path along the edge of the ag field and creating access paths to the river at different points along this path and then opening up the river making it more fishable.

Bring: Bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, and eye and ear protection. – Also loppers and hand saws; otherwise the chapter has equipment you can use. Also bring reusable water bottles that can be re-filled from our 5-gal water jug.

Parking: Park on Range Trail on the east side of the road. There is not much room to pull off to the side of the road, so it is important that everyone parks on the east side, keeping the road open for traffic.