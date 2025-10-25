Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

media release: Yes Virginia, there are trout in the Yahara River. The DNR has determined that the trout population in the Upper Yahara River, as it flows through De Forest, is healthy enough to be classified as a trout stream. With this news the village of De Forest has decided to restore this stream and SWTU has made a significant donation to the village toward this goal. We will be working with the village staff clearing honeysuckles and other invasive woodies. We need a big turnout to show our support.

Time: 9 am to 12 noon (Sawyers that have completed a chainsaw safety course, please arrive at 8:30. If needed we can provide the equipment). Try to be there on time so you won’t have to walk to the worksite, which would be a pleasant walk. Call me at 608-288-8662 if you arrive late and we will send a vehicle to pick you up.

Where: We will meet at 4601 Innovation Drive. The work site is on the Upper Yahara River Trail, and vehicles not allowed on this trail. Village staff will provide transportation to and from the worksite.

Here is a Google Maps link to this location.

Below is a map showing the parking area and the location of the work site

What: We will be working with Village of DeForest staff lead by Greg Hall clearing honeysuckles and other invasive woodies, and creating burn piles. The honeysuckles are quite numerous and large. Similar to what we encountered at the Duerst Property on the Sugar River last spring. So, get a good night rest.

Bring: Bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, and eye and ear protection. Also bring reusable water bottles that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Stay hydrated.

Parking: As indicated above, we will be parking at 4601 Innovation Drive and Village staff will drive us to the work site. Try to arrive on time to facilitate the shuttle service.

Next Workdays (detailed information will be provided later):

Nov 1 - Dane County Duerst Property on the Sugar River (7309 Riverside Rd) - clearing the undercover of honeysuckles and other woody invasives. James Brodzellar, Dane County Watershed Coordinator, will be leading this workday. This is the site where TUDARE has arranged for a team of STIHL professional sawyers to clear large box elders that are encroaching the river. The STIHL workday will next spring. This workday will continue clearing out the invasive understory so the STIHL crew can focus on the large box elders.

Nov 15 – Returning to the Duerst Property, hopefully to complete our work.