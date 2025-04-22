Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

media release: When: Tuesday, April 22 from 1pm to 2:30 – please note the day and time for this Earth Day Event. SWTU volunteers should arrive by 12:30pm to get things organized.

Where: Gordon Creek, Iowa County, 8626 Cty Rd A, Hollandale, WI. From Madison take Cty Rd A west out of Daleyville and go 3.5 miles to the bridge over Gordon Creek, we will be planting trees upstream of this bridge. Here is a Google Maps Link. https://maps.app.goo.gl/Fds1JG4gMrBP1DSE7

What: This Earth Day event is being funded by a grant from the Community Fund of Southern Wisconsin. 4th and 5th grade students from Hollandale Elementary School will be joining us to plant swamp white oak trees. The trees will be about 6 feet tall. Similar to the trees we planted last year that had great success. This is a DNR easement and Justin Haglund, DNR Fish Biologist, has been coordinating with the landowner, who is very excited about it. The DNR will pre-drill the holes and will also perform a stream shocking for the kids.

While we want the kids to do as much of the work as possible, we still need volunteers to help supervise, install the t-posts & fencing, cutting the landscape fabric & wire, etc.

PLEASE NOTE: after we are finshed at Gordon Creek, SWTU volunteers will plant 10 trees on Kittleson Creek along Cty Rd H. Replacing dead trees that were previously planted by us. We will need to dig these holes. This site is downstream from where we planted last year, at the bridge near Hwy 78. Just follow the caravan to this site.

Bring: Shovels!!! And be sure to have your name on them. Also work gloves, sturdy shoes, eye protection, and reusable water bottles that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Stay hydrated.

Parking: Park on the north side of the road. The school buses will park in the driveway.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Future Workdays:

April 26 (9am – 12 noon) - Conley Lewis. This will be a joint workday with the Nohr Chapter, removing box elders. Working with Justin Haglund and his crew. We need a lot of sawyers to show up as a lot of box elders need to cleared.

May 10 (9am – 12 noon) - Kittleson Creek. Removing a large stand of willows along the stream . We are coordinating this workday with James Brodzeller and Katie Nicholas with Dane County.

May 17 (9am – 12 noon) - Big Spring DNR tree planting. Justin Haglund and his crew will be leading this workday. The DNR will predrill the holes and provide fencing and t-posts.

May 24 (9am – 12 noon) – Duerst Property, clearing honeysuckles and invasive brush to open the area for the STIHL professional sawyers.

June 7 (9am – 12 noon) - Continue working on the Duerst Property if needed. Otherwise, we will return to Kittleson creek to clear an area of honeysuckles.