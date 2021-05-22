Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

press release: Saturday, May 22, 2021, Kessnick’s Easement on the East Branch Pecatonica River, Iowa County Rd K, 1 mile south of Barneveld

Note: We will be following current Covid-19 protocols, which includes social distancing, no common break area, and bring your own water. Masks are no longer required, but you are welcome to wear one.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 Noon on Saturday, May 22. (sawyers try to arrive at 8:30)

Where: 3829 Iowa County Rd K, 1 mile south of Barneveld. Take Hwy 151 west out of Madison toward Mount Horeb and continue 6 miles past Mount Horeb to County Road K, just east of Barneveld. Go 1 mile south on K to 3829, which is on the east side of the road. There are two homes off of this road, 3829 is to the right. Follow the road signs (“you can’t miss it”). For those that want to use a “navigator,” entering in 3829 County Road K, Barneveld should get you there.

See the special travel note below. If all else fails, give Jim Hess a call at 608-288-8662.

What: We are working on this DNR easement to clear access to the stream, reduce erosion and improve the health of this headwater stream by removing box elders and invasive brush. The property owners are working with the DNR to restore this stream. Some big trees will be coming down, so everyone needs to be aware of what is going on around them.

Here’s a brief summary from a recent fishing report from Topf Wells on this stream --- “…there are dozens of trout of many different sizes, from very small to medium. And this when the stream is still quite low and clear. Everywhere one might have expected to see trout-- undercut banks, deeper bends, mats of debris, the bottom of riffles-- trout were there and often in surprising numbers.”

Bring: Bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, and eye and ear protection. Also bring your own water due to COVID-19 protocols.

Parking: Park on the right-hand side of the drive leading to house at 3829 near the garage on the left-hand side.

Special travel note: I was traveling west on Hwy 151 the other day, and noticed lots of travel cones in the west bound lanes just east of Barneveld, which could make turning left onto Cty Rd K a bit difficult. You may want to continue on and take the Barneveld Exit, then turn left on the road that goes over 151, then left on Industrial Drive and take it passed the Kwik Trip all the way to Jones Street, turn right, which will take you to Cty Rd K (you will pass the sewer plant along the way). Just a thought. -- Jim

------------------------------ ---------------------

Future Workdays:

June 5 – East Branch Pecatonica River – same location as May 22

June 19 – Davidson Property on Sugar River - 1855 Hwy 69 - 1.3 miles south of Highway 151 on Highway 69.

We hope you can join us. If questions, contact Jim Hess, SWTU President and Conservation Chair.