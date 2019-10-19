Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

press release: SWTU Workday

October 19, 2019 – Kittleson Valley Creek (Iowa County), 9am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

Where: Kittleson Creek at the bridge on River Fork Road. Take Hwy 151 west out of Madison to Hwy 78 (west side of Mt. Horeb), take Hwy 78 south toward Blanchardville. At Daleyville take County Rd A west for approximately 3 miles to River Fork Road, turn south and go 1.5 miles to the bridge over Kittleson. Here is a Google Maps Link that will provide you with the directions to the work site. Or you can enter the following link in to your browser. https://goo.gl/maps/nQFA63ks9C6GyaQy5

If you get lost, call Jim Hess at 608-288-8662.

What: Justin Haglund, Fisheries Biologist with the DNR, has requested our help in removing fallen logs from the stream and clearing invasive brush. As directed above, we will meet at the bridge on River Forks Road, we will split up into two crews, on crew will go downstream to remove three large trees from the stream, which are causing erosion and sediment build up (we will be using a truck mounted winch to remove them). The other crew will go upstream to a new easement area to remove invasive brush and box elders. When the logs have been cleared that crew will join up with the upstream crew. Justin and a couple of his crew will be joining us for this workday.

Bring: Bring working waders or rubber boots, if you have them, to work in the stream. Also bring gloves, sturdy shoes, eye and ear protection. The chapter has loppers and hand saws that you can use. Also bring reusable water bottles that can be re-filled from our 5-gal water jug.

Parking: Park along River Forks Road at the bridge.