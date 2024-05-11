Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

media release: Time: 9am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

What: This is a joint workday with the Nohr Chapter. We will be assisting Justin Haglund, DNR fish biologist, and his crew with planting 65 trees. The holes for the trees will be pre-dug. We will also be placing matting and cages around each tree. A prescribed burn was conducted on this site this spring, so conditions should be good for accessing the site. This is a very new DNR easement and well worth checking out.

Please bring a shovel (will still need to fill in the holes and perhaps dig some new ones). We have buckets for watering the trees.

Where: Lowery Creek in Iowa County, located approximately 10 miles northeast of Dodgeville on CTH Z at the intersection of CTH Z and CTH T. See the map below.

Here is a Google Map Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/9mEnSWSpgDuoNftN9 If this not active link, copy and paste into your search engine.

Bring: Bring a shovel, work gloves, sturdy shoes, eye and ear protection. Also bring reusable water bottles that can be re-filled from our 5-gal water jug.

Parking: Park in the parking lot located just north of where we will be planting (marked red on attached map).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next Workdays:

May 18 – Big Spring – joint workday with the Nohr Chapter, assisting the DNR in removing willows. Justine Haglund, DNR Fish Biologist, and his crew will be joining us again. This is a continuation of a workday from last year. The work site is located in a beautiful wooded valley near Spurgeon Vineyards & Winery. Unless you know this area, it may be difficult to find. The Fire Code is 5465 Big Spring Road, Town of Highland, which can be entered into your phone or the Google Map Link is https://maps.app.goo.gl/WabkPHPkFyWHqj6c8

June 1 – Sawmill Creek (Pokorny Easement) – removing invasive woodies and installing a brush bundle. This will be the 3rd workday at this site and is located at N8586 Hay Hollow Rd, about 1 mile north of County Rd H or just south of the intersection of Hay Hollow Rd & York Center Rd.

Here is a Google Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/95wFqmiE1mH5bHuf7