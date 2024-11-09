Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

media release: We’ve had a strong start to the fall and need every helping hand we can get for our two remaining workdays. The work is straightforward and no experience is needed … you’ll be an expert in no time! It’s a great way to meet people, learn about streams and make a real difference for our coldwater resource.

November 9, 2024 – Sawmill Creek

Time: 9am to 12 noon (Sawyers that have completed a chainsaw safety course, please arrive at 8:30. We can provide the equipment).

Where: Sawmill Creek located in Green County near N8584 Hay Hollow Rd. Google Map Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/ FiBSqCDbWjr9gx6J7

For those wanting directions: Take Hwy 39 west out of New Glarus for about 6 miles to York Center Rd, turn left (south) on York Center Rd and go 3 miles to Hay Hollow Rd. Continue on Hay Hollow Rd for about ¼ mile to our work site.

Parking: Most of our work will be on the west side of the stream, so the closest parking will be on Hay Hallow Rd. Park on the right side of the road. There is also parking on the private gravel road on the east side of the stream near the storage shed. Park on the right side of the private road, do not block it.

What: As this is in Green County, we are hoping that Blackhawk Chapter members will join us (Dave Brethauer, President). Blackhawk members have joined us at our Hefty Creek and Falk Wells Wildlife Area workdays.

Steve Fabos, owner of Indigenous Restorations, will be assisting us with this workday. Steve has been working with the property owners in restoring their property to a sedge meadow and prairie. We will be clearing box elders, honeysuckles, and other invasive woodies along the west side of the stream corridor.

This is a new fishing easement. Past DNR Fish Biologist, Dan Oele, helped secure this easement along with help from Pec Pride Watershed Assn, April Prusia and Steve Fabos, and the landowner dinner that we helped to sponsor in Blanchardville.

Bring: Rubber boots as there may be some wet spots and to cross the steam if needed. Otherwise, there is bridge that can be used. Also bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, and eye and ear protection, and a reusable water bottle that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Stay hydrated!

Future Workday (further details will be shared closer to the dates):

Dec 7 – Conley Lewis (Iowa County, Banner Road) – This is another joint workday with the Nohr Chapter, removing box elders and invasive woodies. There is a lot of work to be done, especially by our sawyers. This site is located northwest of Hollandale, near the intersection of Hwy 191 & Banner Rd. The work area is located on the north side of the bridge on Banner Rd – we will be working upstream. Here is a Google Map Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/ aNdKkj5871GrysSr9