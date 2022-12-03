Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

press release: December 3, 2022 – Smith-Conley Creek, Bennett Easement, 2800 Cty Rd H, Barneveld

This workday and stream were the topic of our November meeting. Justin Haglund, the DNR biologist for Smith Conley Creek, pleasantly surprised us with some facts about the creek. It has over 7 miles of fishing easements. The DNR is planning a major project to improve habitat and access at the Bennet easement, site of the workday, and the next easement upstream. Currently the numbers of trout in the stream are comparable to Gordon Creek (Justin was so amazed by the numbers that he double-checked them). The work we'll accomplish on the December 3rd work day is essential to the future project.

This might be the SWTU work day that we'll look back on in 4 or 5 years and see it as a turning point for Smith Conley.

BUT WE HAVE A LOT TO DO -- ABOUT 400 YARDS OF BOX ELDERS AND INVASIVES NEED TO BE REMOVED. WE REALLY, REALLY NEED A BIG TURNOUT.

So, please join us, our friends from the Harry and Laura Nohr Chapter, some great DNR folks, and a skidsteer to get this job done!

Time: 9am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

Where: Smith Conley Creek at 2800 Cty Rd H, Barneveld. Take Hwy 151 out of Madison toward Barneveld, on the east side of Barneveld turn left (south) on Cty Rd K, go approximately 6 miles to Cty Rd H, turn right (west) on Cty Rd H, and then go 1 mile to 2800 Cty Rd H.

Here is a Google Map Link to this location: https://goo.gl/maps/ 76N3qK265nyXEYSC8

There is a ¼ mile walk to the work. The DNR is bringing a UTV that can carry equipment to the site, they will also be bringing a skid steer to create burn piles.

Parking: Park along Cty Rd H on the north (right) side of the road. Do not pull into the drive as there is no room for parking.

What: This will be a joint workday with the Harry and Laura Nohr Chapter (Ted Swenson, Nohr Conservation Chair) We will be felling large box elders and other invasive woodies to open up the area for oak regeneration. We may also remove some trees from the stream that are causing problems. The DNR is bringing a skid steer to help remove these trees and create burn piles. This is a fairly new DNR easement that connects to fishing easements upstream. Justine Haglund, DNR Fish Biologist, Vince Schmitz, and other DNR staff will be joining us.

Notes to the sawyers:

- Be sure to spread out and make sure your area is clear before felling the tree. Some of the trees will be marked, but check first before felling a tree.

- There are native shrubs, if not sure of species, check first before cutting.

- Wear yellow caution vests

- Leave snags

- Watch out for young oaks and avoid felling trees on them

Bring: As there may be some wet spots, rubber/Muck type boots or sturdy work shoes/boots, work gloves, and eye and ear protection. Also bring reusable water bottles that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Stay hydrated.

This is the last workday for 2022. Thanks everyone for your help!!