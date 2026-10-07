Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

media release: The DNR has determined that the trout population in the Upper Yahara River, as it flows through DeForest, is healthy enough to be classified as a trout stream. With this news, the village of DeForest is restoring this stream – including streambank improvements and removing invasive woodies – and SWTU has made a significant donation to the Village toward this goal. It’s not often you find a new trout stream, so we will be working with the village staff clearing buckthorn, honeysuckles and other invasive woodies. We need a big turnout to show our support for this project. If you are interested in carpooling to the workday, contact Dyan Lesnik ([email protected]) and she will try to find a contact for you

Saturday, October 10, 2026, 9 am to 12 noon

Where: We will meet at River’s Turn Park, 4601 Innovation Drive. The work site is on the Upper Yahara River Trail, so only official vehicles are allowed on the trail. Village staff will provide transportation to and from the worksite. So be there on time, otherwise start heading south on the walking trail, it is only about a 100-yard walk. Here is a Google Maps link to this location: https://www.google.com/maps/place/4601+Innovation+Dr,+DeForest,+WI+53532/@43.2258567,-89.3528687,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m6!3m5!1s0x8806feee0959f555:0xd317a650358a1159!8m2!3d43.2258528!4d-89.3502884!16s%2Fg%2F11kl5lp3vf?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MTAxNC4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

What: We will be working with Greg Hall, deputy director of public services, and some of his staff clearing buckthorns, honeysuckles and other invasive woodies, and creating burn piles. We will be continuing our work from our last workday, moving south and toward the river. The buckthorns are quite numerous in this area. The goal is to finish this area on Saturday,

Bring: Bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, and eye and ear protection. If you forget your safety glasses, we have extras you can borrow. Also bring reusable water bottles that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Stay hydrated.

Parking: As indicated above, we will be parking at 4601 Innovation Drive and village staff will drive us to the work site. Please park on the southside of the road to allow for safe traffic flow.

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Future SWTU Workdays:

Oct 31 - Pleasant Vallery Branch – Continuing our clearing at this site on Dane County Rd H, working with James Brodzeller removing honeysuckles and box elders.

Nov 14 – Mt Vernon, Deer Creek – Continuing our work at this site near Pop’s Knoll Park, State Hwy 92 working with James Brodzeller.

Dec 5 – Garfoot Creek on Garfoot Road – Working with Kyle Olivencia, Scott Harpold, and Vince Schmitz clearing the stream and making brush bundles. Here is a link to this site: https://maps.app.goo.gl/WL2p29EkxomJFLRh8