Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

press release: SWTU Workday: April 9, 2022 – Davidson Wildlife Unit – Sugar River

Time: 9am to 12 noon (Chapter Approved Sawyers please arrive at 8:30).

Where: We will be working at the Davidson Unit within the Dane County Sugar River Wildlife Area. The Davidson Unit is located just south of Verona on Highway 69 on Oak Grove Rd, 1.3 miles south of Highway 151. There is no road side for Oak Grove Rd. Oak Grove is the first road past Riverside Rd., then turn right (west) and go about 600 feet to the end of the road, you will see an old stone building on the right. The fire number to put into your navigator is 1855 Hwy 69, Verona.

What: We will be cutting and treating box elders, honeysuckles, and other invasive woodies to gain access to the river and open up the area so native grasses and forbs can grow. And we will be using the slash to build brush bundles in the river. So, some of us will be in the water and others will be on dry land cutting and hauling the limbs and brush. This will be our third brush bundle installation at this location. Every installation has been very successful. Brush bundles extend and protect the streambank from erosion, and redirected the flow of the river back to the main channel flushing out the silt and exposing the gravel bottom. The brush bundles also provided habitat for young trout. Over the course of a year or so, the brush bundles collect sediment and builds out the streambank.

Important: It will probably be a warm day so be sure to take breaks for water, catch your breath, and exchange fish “tails.”

Bring: Bring waders if you want to work in the water or work wet if you want. Otherwise, there will be plenty of work on dry land. Also bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, and eye and ear protection. Also bring reusable water bottles that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Stay hydrated. At this point, masks are not required.

Parking: There is plenty of parking by the stone house, which, by the way, was once a stage coach way station.

Future Workdays:

April 30 – Davidson Wildlife Unit – Sugar River,1855 Hwy 69, Verona – installing a brush bundle and clearing invasive honeysuckles and box elders

May 21 - Smith Conley Creek at 2800 Cty Rd H, south of Barneveld - clearing box elders and invasive woodies

June 4 - Smith Conley Creek at 2800 Cty Rd H, south of Barneveld - clearing box elders and invasive woodies