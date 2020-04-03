press release: Come explore UW-Madison - your public land-grant research university - and experience science as exploring the unknown. Talk with researchers, visit science venues across campus, enjoy our Science Spectacular Shows, and try your hand at our interactive Exploration Stations. From astronomy to zoology, UW Science Expeditions is the annual campus-wide science open house that connects you to UW people & places all year round. All events are free and open to the public. Parking is available. This year's schedule TBA.