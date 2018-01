press release:

The Shamrock Shuffle is scheduled to run every year around St. Patrick's Day, coordinating with The Madison St. Patrick's Day Parade and other events celebrating this yearly ritual.

Money from the race is donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and the Children's Dyslexia Center. To date, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated by The Madison Shamrock Shuffle's proceeds. Thank you to all past participants!