press release: Each year, the Access company hosts a document shredding event to benefit the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

This year the event will be April 20 from 10am to 3pm, and April 21 9am to 12pm.

The event will be held at 3700 Commerce Drive on the west side and 2538 Daniels Street on the east side.

For more information about this event, call 608-658-7413.

If these dates do not work for your schedule, keep your eyes peeled for additional opportunities throughout Madison. Various organizations put on document shredding events throughout the year, so if you google “document shredding events Madison, WI” you will probably find one near you that fits your schedule.

One good source to learn of paper shredding events is the Pellitteri Data Destruction website. They post where they are hosting events and the event restrictions.