Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited Work Day

media release: October 12, 2024 – Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Unit

Time: 9am to 12 noon (sawyers that have completed a chainsaw safety course please arrive at 8:30, if needed we can provide the safety equipment).

Where: Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area. Take Hwy 69 south out of Verona, about 2 miles south of Hwy 151. It is located just south of Sunset Rd, across the bridge and to your left. We will meet at the parking lot just south of the bridge.

Here is the Google Link to this location: https://goo.gl/maps/5UEZxQ5LrJkNBiPc9

What: We will be clearing invasive brush and box elders along the streambank. This area was cleared by a forestry mower, but the mower could not get to the brush along the streambank. Burn piles will be created, which will be burned this winter. We will also be checking for any re-sprouts from previous workdays at this site.

Bring: Work gloves, sturdy shoes, eye and ear protection, and reusable water bottles that can be filled from our 5-gal water jug. Stay hydrated. Also, there may be some wet spots, bring your rubber boots if you have them.

Parking: There is plenty of parking at the parking lot on Hwy 69, a pickup will be used to access the workday, hauling equipment and some personnel.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Future Workdays:

Oct. 19 – Big Spring (Iowa County, 5465 Big Spring Road) – This is a joint workday with the Nohr Chapter removing box elders and willows. Only one week from the Falk/Wells workday, but couldn’t be avoided. Please plan accordingly, there is a lot of work to be done and it is a beautiful spot to enjoy the beautiful fall weather. This work site is located in a beautiful wooded valley near Spurgeon Vineyards & Winery. Unless you know this area, it may be difficult to find. The Fire Code is 5465 Big Spring Road, Town of Highland, which can be entered into your phone. The Google Map Link is https://maps.app.goo.gl/WabkPHPkFyWHqj6c8. Go to Cobb, then north on STH 80 to Highland, take County Rd Q west for about 2 miles, then turn right on Big Spring Rd and go 1 mile to our worksite.

Nov 9 – Sawmill Creek (Green County, Hay Hollow Rd) – Removing invasive woodies and box elders. This site is located at located in Green County near N8584 Hay Hollow Rd, which is about 4 miles east of Blanchardville on County Rd H, then north on Hay Hollow Rd. Here is a Google Map Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/FiBSqCDbWjr9gx6J7 If this not an active link, copy and paste it into your search engine.

Dec 7 – Conley Lewis (Iowa County, Banner Road) – This is another joint workday with the Nohr Chapter, removing box elders and invasive woodies. There is a lot of work to be done, especially by our sawyers. This site is located northwest of Hollandale, near the intersection of Hwy 191 & Banner Rd. The work area is located on the north side of the bridge on Banner Rd – we will be working upstream.

Here is a Google Map Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/aNdKkj5871GrysSr9 (If not an active link, copy and paste into a search engine.)