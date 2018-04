Sunday, May 6 - Verona segment. Meet at 9:30 at the Military Ridge park & ride. Take Hy 151 to Verona, then turn L on exit 81 one block to parking. Hike will be approx. 3 miles and will pass prominent tower with view of Verona. Bring water and hiking shoes. Info call Lauris, 798-4451; cell 445-4419 or John 335-8164.