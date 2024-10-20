Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

media release: Sunday, October 20, Hike Baxter's Hollow Conservancy, 1-3:30 pm, meet at Stones Pocket Road, North Freedom

Baxter's Hollow is a Nature Conservancy property located in the Baraboo Hills. It's a beautiful place and this weekend should be in peak color. There is a mature stand of maples that should be bright yellow!

The hike will be about 2 hours and is mostly flat. Meet at the end of Stone's Pocket Road at the gate by the trailhead. There will likely be some other people there from another group as well.

RSVP to Diane Schwartz at getkidsoutside@gmail.com or 608-358-8314.