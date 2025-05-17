Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

media release: Wolf Run Trail 328 Crescent Street, Mazomanie, followed by Coffee and Conversation

Saturday, May 17 from 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm

This is an easy flat hike that traverses along the beautiful Black Earth Creek. Meet at the trailhead on Crescent Street. We will hike for about an hour and then head to the 1855 Coffee house for drinks and conversation. The coffee shop is located at 1 Broadhead Street. There is no bathroom at trailhead so use the bathroom beforehand or at the coffee shop.

Please rsvp to Diane Schwartz at 608-358-8314 or getkidsoutside@gmail.com. There may be a few other people from another group on this hike. See you there for this scenic hike.