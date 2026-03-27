Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

media release: Hike Blue Mound State Park, Sun. March 29, 1:30-3:30 pm. We will hike the Pleasant Valley and Weeping Rock trails for a total of about 3.5 miles. There are some hills on this hike. We will hike through the woods and the prairie. Meet at the trailhead by the pool and Friends Shelter. There is a large parking lot at 4350 Mounds Park Road, Blue Mounds. RSVP to Diane Schwartz at 608-358-8314 or getkidsoutside@gmail.com.