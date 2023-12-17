Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

media release: Winter Hike at Cherokee Marsh, 6098 North Sherman Ave, Madison, December 17, 2023 at 1:30 pm

Let's take a leisurely hike at Cherokee Marsh North Unit. We'll hike about 2.5 miles on mostly flat terrain. We'll check out the water and hike through woods and prairie. Dress for the weather. If the trails are too icy, we'll cancel, but otherwise, let's stay active in winter. Meet at the far north end of Sherman Avenue by the restrooms. RSVP to Diane Schwartz at 608-358-8314 or getkidsoutside@gmail.com.