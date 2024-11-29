Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

media release: Hike Around Devil's Lake State Park - Then get lunch Meet at South Shore of Devil's Lake Fri., Nov. 29 at 10 am.

This is an opt-outside hike for the day after Thanksgiving.

We will start at the South Shore Parking lot at Devils Lake State Park. We will hike up the Balanced Rock Trail, then on the East Bluff Trail to the North Shore, and then back on the Tumbled Rocks Trail. The Balanced Rock Trail is challenging and consists of a steep uphill of about 20 minutes. We will go slow, but you must be able to hike uphill on rocks. The rest of the hike is flat or moderate. Total miles is about 4.5 miles. Wear good footwear and bring water and snacks.

RSVP to Diane Schwartz at 508-358-8314 or getkidsoutside@gmail.com. There is spotty cell coverage at the park so I may not get your text or calls once I'm at the park.

Plan to arrive early to find us on the South Shore. Don't go to the North Shore. There may be a few other folks on this hike from another group that I lead with. We will go out to eat afterwards.