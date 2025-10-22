Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

media release: Wed. Oct. 22nd at 10:45 Ferry Bluff State Natural Area.

It offers a breath taking view of the Wisconsin river. Hike is 0.8 mile round trip and is moderate difficulty as you will be climbing the bluff on designated trail. Directions: From Sauk city drive on Hwy 12 and then turn on Hwy 60 continue and then turn left on Ferry Bluff Rd. Drive 1.5 mile to parking area. Meet at trail head at 10:45 to begin hike. Afterwards join us for lunch at Wollersheim Winery's Bistro. RSVP Kim Andruss 608-212-9536