media release: LOWER YAHARA boardwalk 3.2 miles connecting to Lake Kegonsa state park on July 9th at 10 am. We will be meeting at Fish camp, located at 3359 Fish Camp Rd, McFarland. We will be having lunch along on the hike at Springers restaurant. Please bring water, suntan lotion and a hat. Kim Andrus 608-212-9536.