Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

media release: Governor Nelson State Park Sat., Oct. 4, 1-2:30 pm

Hike about 3 miles at Gov. Nelson State Park, 5140 Co Hwy M, Waunakee, WI on mostly flat trails. We'll hike through the prairie, through some woods and end up at the lake for a view of the Capitol. We meet at the pet swim parking lot, which is the first left after you go past the entrance. You will need a park sticker for this hike. There is a self service kiosk at the park to purchase a day or year pass. Located on 10,000-acre Lake Mendota, recreation and nature mingle within sight of the State Capitol. Governor Nelson is a day use park offering a sand beach, boat launch, fish cleaning facility, picnic areas and playground equipment, prairie restorations and over 8 miles of trails. Native American effigy mounds can be seen on the Woodland Trail.

RSVP to Diane Schwartz, 608-358-8314 or getkidsoutside@gmail.com