Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

media release: Sat.June 14,1-2 pm Springfield section of Ice Age Trail: This is a fairly easy hike through prairie and woods that is 1.6 miles long. Here's how you get there:

Take the Beltline (Hwy 12) past Middleton to the Hwy 12 & Cty Hwy K intersection with traffic lights. (I'm using this as a starting point).-Continue on Hwy 12 for 7.9 miles At about 6.8 miles you will see a Pedestrian/Bike bridge across the highway; continue straight. Half way down that hill you will see a sign for Ballweg Road. Turn right onto Ballweg Road. The Trailhead is at that

corner on the right.

To rsvp contact Diane Schwartz at getkidsoutside@gmail.com or 608-358-8314. Hope to see you there.