Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

media release: Lake Kegonsa State Park Monday, Sept. 29, at 10:30. 2 mile hike located at 2405 Door Creek Road, Stoughton.

Park near play ground and camp ground showers.

Easy hike will be on the Prairie trail 0.7 miles and then more moderate hike on White oak trail 1.2 miles. RSVP Kim Andruss: 608-212-9536