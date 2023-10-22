Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

media release: William G. Lunney Lake Farm Park Sunday, October 22 2-4 pm 4330 Libby Rd, Madison, WI 53711 Join me for a fall color hike along beautiful Lake Waubesa.

This linear hike starts at the trailhead parking lot and proceeds along the lake for about one mile where the trail meets with the Lower Yahara Trail. We'll take this scenic trail to McDaniel Park in McFarland where there are bathrooms and a nice view of the lake. We'll then return along the same path. The trail is flat and easy to hike and will be 4 miles in length. To sign up, rsvp to Diane Schwartz, 608-358-8314 or getkidsoutside@gmail.com. To read more about the park, you can click here: https://parks-lwrd.countyofdane.com/park/William-G-Lunney-Lake-Farm