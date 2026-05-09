Sports for Active Seniors Hiking
McCarthy Youth & Conservation Park, Cottage Grove 4841 Hwy. TT , Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
media release: Saturday, May 9, 1:30-2:30 pm Hike McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park 4841 County Highway TT Cottage Grove, We will hike about 2 miles on grassy paths at this park. The terrain is mostly open with one very small hill. Please RSVP to Diane Schwartz at 608-358-8314 or getkidsoutside@gmail.com.
Info
McCarthy Youth & Conservation Park, Cottage Grove 4841 Hwy. TT , Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
Seniors
Recreation