Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

media release: Saturday, May 23, 1:30 - 3:00 pm Hike Pheasant Branch Creek Nature Conservancy 4864 Pheasant Branch Rd, Middleton. Let's take a relaxed stroll along the path to see prairie plants and possibly an eagle sitting on a nest. This hike is about 1.5 miles long on a flat crushed limestone path. Meet at the trailhead along Pheasant Branch Creek Road. RSVP to Diane Schwartz, getkidsoutide@gmail.com or 608-358-8314.