Sports for Active Seniors Hiking

media release: Hiking PICINIC POINT length 2.1 miles loop at UW Lake Shores Nature Preserve on Saturday, July 26, at 10 am. Park in Lot 130 located at 2003 University Bay Drive. Parking is free on weekends. Directions: turn on Highland Ave toward UW hospital from University Ave. Turn on Marsh Dr then turn on University Bay Dr. Please bring water, suntan lotion and a hat.

Walk leader Kim Andrus: 608-212-9536