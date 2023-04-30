RSVP for Sports for Active Seniors Tennis

media release: SET TENNIS will begin on Tuesday, May 2, at 9 am at Rennebohm Park. We'll play on Tuesdays and Thursdays, weather permitting. Please email llangenfel@aol.com by 4pm on Sundays if interested in playing in the coming week. Bring a can of new or gently used tennis balls. Lois Langenfeld: 608-233-2612

ROTATION TENNIS season will start on May 1 at 10:00am. We play Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Rennebohm Park. No sign up is required and everyone is welcome. Please bring a new or slightly used can of tennis balls along with your racquet when you come to the park. Start time in May will be 10:00am. From June until the end of the season start time will be 9:00am. For information contact Karen or Burt Scheele at (608) 238-4430 or at bkscheele@att.net