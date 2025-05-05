Sports for Active Seniors Tennis

media release: Rotation tennis is starting for the season Monday, May 5. We play Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Bordner Park. The park is located off Rosa Road at 5410 Elder Place. In May, the start time is 10:00am. In June and for the rest of the season, the start time will be 9:00am. Please bring a new or slightly used can of tennis balls with your racquet when you come to the park. No sigh up is necessary and everyone is welcome. For information call Karen Scheele (608) 238-4430.