media release: Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group is a grief support group for adults who are grieving the death of a spouse or partner. This group is most appropriate for participants after it has been two months since the death occurred and meets for six consecutive weeks. The group meets virtually on Thursdays, September 4 to October 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., via Microsoft Teams.

There is no fee for these groups if a participant’s family member received hospice care from Agrace within the past 12 months; fees for others can be lowered or waived, if needed. Pre-registration is required for all groups. For details, fees or to register, email griefsupport@agrace.org or call (608) 327-7110.