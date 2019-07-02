Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group

press release: Summer Spouse/Partner Loss will meet throughout the summer, to support people grieving the death of their life partner. It meets Tuesdays, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Anyone who is grieving the death of a loved one can join an Agrace grief support group, even if the person who died was not a hospice patient. There is no fee for this group if a participant’s family member was served by Agrace HospiceCare or another hospice in the past 12 months. Modest fees apply for others, and fees can be lowered or waived, if needed. Visit agrace.org/griefgroups or call (608) 327-7118 with questions.