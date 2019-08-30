RSVP for Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group

press release: Spouse/Partner Loss is a six-week grief support series for adults whose spouse or partner has died.

Losing your life partner to death can be devastating. Find support from a trained counselor and other participants who understand the emotional nature of this loss. Participating may help you build a consistent support system where you can discuss concerns such as finances, household responsibilities, parenting, social connections and other matters that change when a partner dies. Pre-registration is required.

FITCHBURG:

Fridays, September 13 – October 18; 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Please register by August 30.

Mondays, November 4 – December 9; 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Please register by October 25.

COST: $75*