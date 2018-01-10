Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group
Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
A six-week grief support group series for adults who are grieving the death of a spouse or partner. Pre-registration is required.
o Meets Mondays, October 23 – November 27, 1 p.m. to 3 p. m.
o Cost is $50 for the series
Call (608) 327-7110 to register, or complete online registration at agrace.org/griefgroups.
