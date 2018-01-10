Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group

Google Calendar - Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group - 2018-01-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group - 2018-01-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group - 2018-01-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group - 2018-01-10 13:00:00

Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

A six-week grief support group series for adults who are grieving the death of a spouse or partner. Pre-registration is required.

o   Meets Mondays, October 23 – November 27, 1 p.m. to 3 p. m.

o   Cost is $50 for the series

Call (608) 327-7110 to register, or complete online registration at agrace.org/griefgroups.

Info
Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Support Groups
608-327-7110
Google Calendar - Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group - 2018-01-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group - 2018-01-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group - 2018-01-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group - 2018-01-10 13:00:00