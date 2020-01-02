RSVP for Spouse/Partner Loss Support Group

press release: Spouse/Partner Loss is a six-week grief support series for adults whose spouse or partner has died.

Losing your life partner to death can be devastating. Find support from a trained counselor and other participants who understand the emotional nature of this loss. Participating may help you build a consistent support system where you can discuss concerns such as finances, household responsibilities, parenting, social connections and other matters that change when a partner dies. Pre-registration is required.

1 pm Fridays, 1/17-2/21 (RSVP by 1/2); or 6 pm Mondays, 3/9-4/13 (RSVP by 2/24), Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. $75.