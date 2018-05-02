press release: Wednesday, May 2, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., 7 N. Pinckney Street, Lower Level

Technology business, entrepreneurship, and startups in Madison have another great year ahead. To celebrate that and get in high gear for an eventful summer, Capital Entrepreneurs, Horizon Coworking, and the Forward Festival invite our community and its supporters to the 6th Annual Spring Tech Kickoff! This year's party will benefit the mission of Foodworks, a community-services organization developing a kitchen skills training pipeline.

This year's gathering is going back to our roots in the lower level of Centre7, the location of the very first Spring Tech Kickoff. Admission is free, but space is limited and registration is required.

A sample of what's in store for you at STK:

Beer from Working Draft Beer Company

Food coordinated by Foodworks

Music from DJ Kayla Kush

The Spring Tech Kickoff is presented by Capital Entrepreneurs, Forward Festival, and Horizon Coworking.

Contact info@fowardfest.org with any questions